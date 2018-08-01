Nine taxi drivers appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The drivers allegedly shot Mandisi Ngomani several times in the back while he was running away from them in Dunoon‚ north of Cape Town.

The incident happened on September 14 last year‚ four days before a taxi strike shut down several roads around Cape Town. The strike was characterised by incidents of violence‚ especially in Dunoon.

A bail hearing was scheduled on Tuesday but the case was postponed‚ to the audible frustration of the accused‚ because no legal aid attorneys were available to represent some of them.

One of the accused‚ Mthunzi Hlobo‚ has several pending cases relating to dealing drugs‚ including tik and dagga.

The other accused are Siphelele Jenete‚ Sihle Buso‚ Siseko Luthango‚ Simphiwe WP Mayekiso‚ Patric Mbangula‚ Nkosinathi Mbonjwo‚ Qhamani Mthewesi‚ and Mlindeli Mkhentane.

The case was postponed to September 3‚ and the nine accused remain in custody.