South Africa

Nine taxi drivers in court for allegedly shooting a man in the back

01 August 2018 - 07:00 By Aron Hyman
Nine taxi drivers accused of allegedly shooting dead Mandisi Ngomani several times will appear before the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on August 2018
Nine taxi drivers accused of allegedly shooting dead Mandisi Ngomani several times will appear before the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on August 2018
Image: 123RF Premium

Nine taxi drivers appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The drivers allegedly shot Mandisi Ngomani several times in the back while he was running away from them in Dunoon‚ north of Cape Town.

The incident happened on September 14 last year‚ four days before a taxi strike shut down several roads around Cape Town. The strike was characterised by incidents of violence‚ especially in Dunoon.

A bail hearing was scheduled on Tuesday but the case was postponed‚ to the audible frustration of the accused‚ because no legal aid attorneys were available to represent some of them.

One of the accused‚ Mthunzi Hlobo‚ has several pending cases relating to dealing drugs‚ including tik and dagga.

The other accused are Siphelele Jenete‚ Sihle Buso‚ Siseko Luthango‚ Simphiwe WP Mayekiso‚ Patric Mbangula‚ Nkosinathi Mbonjwo‚ Qhamani Mthewesi‚ and Mlindeli Mkhentane.

The case was postponed to September 3‚ and the nine accused remain in custody.

READ MORE

Bid to stop taxi violence in Gauteng

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Roads and Transport Portfolio committee held an urgent meeting on Wednesday with taxi bosses in a bid to bring ...
News
5 days ago

Killings must end before taxi industry can be transformed - Santaco

In order for the minibus taxi industry to transform‚ the killings must end‚ Santaco says.
News
5 days ago

Taxi massacre: What the hell happened?

As police work around the clock on their 72-hour activation plan to track down the killers of 11 taxi drivers in one of the deadliest massacres in ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Cash in transit van comes under fire on northern KZN road South Africa
  2. 91-year-old man gets 12 life sentences for raping children South Africa
  3. Enter the Toyota 4x4 Challenger Search to win a brand-new Fortuner Lifestyle
  4. Judy Dlamini elected chancellor of Wits University South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X