South Africa

Police want help after missing teen's lifeless body was found in Ermelo

01 August 2018 - 19:54 By Timeslive
Police in Mpumalanga are looking for those who were responsible for the kidnapping and murder of 13 year old Dimpho Sinenhlanhla Malevu from Wesselton in Ermelo
Police in Mpumalanga are looking for those who were responsible for the kidnapping and murder of 13 year old Dimpho Sinenhlanhla Malevu from Wesselton in Ermelo
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police are looking for people responsible for the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on Tuesday afternoon in the bushes near the Ermelo Airfield in Mpumalanga.

Dimpho Sinenhlanhla Malevu‚ from Wesselton in Ermelo‚ was reported missing on Saturday by her mother after she had gone to a shop and did not come back home.

A search for Malevu was instituted‚ and her lifeless body was spotted by a passer-by on Tuesday afternoon in the bushes near the Ermelo Airfield.

“A preliminary investigation suggested that the girl may have been strangled to death and possibly raped‚ however‚ a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain these allegations‚” police spokesman Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said.

Police appealed to the public with any information about what happened to Malevu to contact Warrant Officer Sipho Mokoena at 082 373 8389 or 013 819 2321/7803.

READ MORE

Missing six-year-old found dead in Mpumalanga

The lifeless body of a six-year-old girl has been found in a shallow stream five days after she went missing in Mpumalanga.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Toddler rescued after 48 hours alone on mountain

For veteran policeman Jacques Meyer‚ the search for missing toddler Nomfundo Mkhwanazi was driven by his love for his own son.
News
29 days ago

Gabon struggles to stem tide of child trafficking

Senami, a 13-year-old girl, was purchased in Benin. "My father didn't want to sell me, but someone put a spell on my uncle and he persuaded my ...
News
28 days ago

Most read

  1. The Donkie with six lives: Attempted assassination on alleged gang boss was the ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa rushes to Union Buildings to meet Total Shutdown marchers South Africa
  3. Police want help after missing teen's lifeless body was found in Ermelo South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe police had to ask for army’s help to quell protests Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X