Police are looking for people responsible for the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on Tuesday afternoon in the bushes near the Ermelo Airfield in Mpumalanga.

Dimpho Sinenhlanhla Malevu‚ from Wesselton in Ermelo‚ was reported missing on Saturday by her mother after she had gone to a shop and did not come back home.

A search for Malevu was instituted‚ and her lifeless body was spotted by a passer-by on Tuesday afternoon in the bushes near the Ermelo Airfield.

“A preliminary investigation suggested that the girl may have been strangled to death and possibly raped‚ however‚ a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain these allegations‚” police spokesman Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said.

Police appealed to the public with any information about what happened to Malevu to contact Warrant Officer Sipho Mokoena at 082 373 8389 or 013 819 2321/7803.