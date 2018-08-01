Ramaphosa rushes to Union Buildings to meet Total Shutdown marchers
President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Wednesday night heading to the Union Buildings to receive a memorandum from organisers of the #TheTotalShutdown march.
This after organisers earler complained that the president wasn’t there to collect the document.
However, Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko tweeted that Ramaphosa was “not in town” on Wednesday and “was never scheduled to receive the memo”.
#TotalShutDown President @CyrilRamaphosa was not in town today. He was never scheduled to receive the memo. However he’s just received the news that the women who marched are still at the UB. He is making his way there now.— Khusela Diko🇿🇦 (@KhuselaS) August 1, 2018
“However he’s just received the news that the women who marched are still at the [Union Buildings]. He is making his way there now,” she said.
The march was held to protest against a “crisis” of gender-based violence in the country.