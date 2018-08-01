South Africa

Road collapse means detour for motorists in Joburg

01 August 2018 - 10:35 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the road collapsed as workers were busy laying pipes.
Image: 123rf/ Iuliia Mikhalitskaia

Motorists have been forced to use alternative routes as one of Johannesburg’s many congested roads collapsed on Tuesday evening at Weltevreden Park.

The corner of Haak-En-Steek Street and JG Strydom Road in Weltevreden Park‚ Roodepoort‚ has been closed to the public.

Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Workers were busy laying pipes and the road surface collapsed. There were no injuries reported.”

Minnaar said motorists could use Cornelius and Rugby Streets as alternative route.

Not all motorists were amused‚ with some lashing out at Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Twitter.

