She was rejected by the daughter she killed for

Loots said she had planned her husband’s murder and hired a hit man to carry it out as she claimed she “didn’t have the guts” to do it herself.

“I planned his murder because, the night before, he told me, ‘You are so stupid. I am sleeping with your daughter as well’," said Loots.

It was an apparent reference to sexually assaulting the girl. Loots did not clarify whether the child was her husband’s biological father.

TimesLIVE has chosen to withhold her name to protect the identity of her children.

“The sexual abuse I went through… I cannot ever have sex in my life again because there is nothing there,” she added, sobbing as she grabbed the microphone.

Loots said her husband was an alcoholic who had beaten her. The abuse was an open secret among family and friends.

She was eventually arrested for his death and has only five years of her sentence left to serve.

“I came in here a broken woman. I trusted nobody. I was just crying. I was a very quiet person, but I got the opportunity to start teaching and, you know, I love teaching,” she said.

“Inside here I have got grandmothers, mothers, and children. I am not sorry that I came here because I have learned so much,” Loots added.