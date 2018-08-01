South Africa

Studies from Africa are treated with disrespect‚ say South African academics

01 August 2018 - 06:00 By Dave Chambers
Staff from Unisa and the University of Venda said international scientific journals were still guided by the legacy of imperialism and colonialism‚ meaning contributions from the Global South particularly Africa were treated with disrespect.
Staff from Unisa and the University of Venda said international scientific journals were still guided by the legacy of imperialism and colonialism‚ meaning contributions from the Global South particularly Africa were treated with disrespect.
Image: 123rf/dolgachov

The academic old boy network must fall‚ Africans say in the August edition of the South African Journal of Science.

Staff from Unisa and the University of Venda said international scientific journals were still guided by the legacy of imperialism and colonialism‚ meaning contributions from the Global South — particularly Africa — were treated with disrespect.

“The stains of the colonial legacy still seem to manifest in the international publishing arena‚” said Mwazvita Dalu and Ashley Gunter‚ from Unisa’s geography department‚ and UV ecologist Tatenda Dalu.

“It appears that all knowledge is often evaluated against ‘expert’ knowledge based on Western scientific paradigms before it is considered valued and useful.”

A giant falls: UCT heart pioneer Bongani Mayosi dies at 51

It is impossible to count the ways in which Professor Bongani Mayosi — cardiologist‚ researcher‚ and dean of the health sciences faculty at the ...
News
3 days ago

Even the National Research Foundation rating system for South African scientists perpetuated the old boy network.

“[It ranks] a local scientist with more publications in journals of Global North origin higher than those whose publications are mostly in local journals of Global South origin.”

And they said it wasn’t just a matter of principle.

“Although not intentional‚ these actions continue to actively facilitate the Global North in dominating policy development and implementation in the local sphere.

“The Global North continues to reinforce its power over the Global South through dictating which knowledge is considered ‘good’‚” they say.

This attitude presented what they called a “significant challenge” to the decolonisation of the Global South.

How a gardener opened all his own doors to Oxford

When Sizwe Mkwanazi worked as a part-time gardener for a Mpumalanga family nine years ago‚ he never dreamed he would one day be studying at one of ...
News
9 days ago

The authors of the commentary article‚ said mistrust expressed itself in “intense and vigorous checks of native African writing or even the writing of authors of European descent who are affiliated with an African academic institution”.

They said grants for inherently “African” research‚ involving species such as the elephant and rhino‚ “continue to greatly exclude native African scholars”.

“By consistently maintaining the reins on…what is accepted‚ rejected or simply unpublishable‚ the old boys' network continues to hold up barriers to prominence on the global knowledge economy by African academics and institutions‚" they said.

Most read

  1. Cash in transit van comes under fire on northern KZN road South Africa
  2. 91-year-old man gets 12 life sentences for raping children South Africa
  3. Enter the Toyota 4x4 Challenger Search to win a brand-new Fortuner Lifestyle
  4. Judy Dlamini elected chancellor of Wits University South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X