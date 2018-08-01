Tensions run high after mayor’s bodyguard allegedly shoves aside #TotalShutdown march leader

Tensions ran high after one of Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati's bodyguards allegedly shoved the campaign’s local spokeswoman Aphiwe Ntlemeza aside while she walked behind the mayor.

The #TotalShutDown march was under way in East London with more than 100 women marching to the city hall to hand over their memorandum to Pakati.

The energy of camaraderie was the order of the day as young and old marched against gender-based violence. Upon the arrival of the marchers at the city hall‚ they handed the mayor a memorandum of demands for the protection of women.