The Donkie with six lives: Attempted assassination on alleged gang boss was the sixth since last year

01 August 2018 - 20:26 By Aron Hyman
People gathering at the scene where the alleged gang boss Jorome "Donkie" Booysen is said to have survived another attempt on his life on August 1 2018
Image: SUPPLIED

Alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen was shot on Wednesday afternoon in what is the sixth attempt on his life since the beginning of last year.

Police confirmed a shooting incident at a shopping centre in Kuilsriver at about 3pm on Wednesday.

“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident…is under investigation. According to reports‚ one person has been shot and killed and another man was wounded during this incident‚” said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

“Police are investigating a case of murder. Our crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area and scene for clues‚” he added

Booysen’s friends and family confirmed that he was taken to hospital. He was shot in the arm‚ but reportedly returned fire‚ hitting his hitman in the head and killing him instantly.

A family member said that Booysen’s brother‚ Colin‚ went to visit him at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon shortly after the shooting.

In ongoing court cases involving various alleged underworld players‚ police have claimed that the two Booysen brothers have been key players on opposite sides of feuding criminal organisations vying for control of Cape Town’s night clubs.

Various murders are being linked to what has been dubbed a “nightclub war” between the alleged protection rackets - headed on the one side by Nafiz Modack‚ and on the other side by Mark Lifman‚ Jerome Booyse‚ and Andre Naude.

Both groups have accused each other of victimisation using corrupt police connections.

According to sources‚ the suspected shooter in Wednesday’s incident apparently entered the Spur where Booysen was meeting a friend. Booysen was shot in the arm and retaliated by shooting the suspect in the head.

Video footage and photos show the suspect lying in an isle between tables in the restaurant as paramedics attempt to resuscitate him.

It is reported that he also had tattoos on his right and left shoulders with the letters “H” and “L” respectively‚ which commonly refers to gang allegiance associated with the Hard Livings gang on the Cape Flats.

