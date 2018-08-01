“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident…is under investigation. According to reports‚ one person has been shot and killed and another man was wounded during this incident‚” said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

“Police are investigating a case of murder. Our crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area and scene for clues‚” he added

Booysen’s friends and family confirmed that he was taken to hospital. He was shot in the arm‚ but reportedly returned fire‚ hitting his hitman in the head and killing him instantly.

A family member said that Booysen’s brother‚ Colin‚ went to visit him at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon shortly after the shooting.

In ongoing court cases involving various alleged underworld players‚ police have claimed that the two Booysen brothers have been key players on opposite sides of feuding criminal organisations vying for control of Cape Town’s night clubs.

Various murders are being linked to what has been dubbed a “nightclub war” between the alleged protection rackets - headed on the one side by Nafiz Modack‚ and on the other side by Mark Lifman‚ Jerome Booyse‚ and Andre Naude.