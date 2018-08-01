Suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane has lost all the objections he lodged against the disciplinary inquiry he is facing.

This means the disciplinary inquiry‚ as well as the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at SARS‚ can proceed — unless Moyane takes his objections to court‚ which he has threatened to do.

The chairman of the inquiry‚ advocate Azhar Bham‚ in a written ruling on the objections that Business Day has seen‚ dismissed the objections and in light of this has directed Moyane to deliver a “substantive response” to each of the charges he faces by Monday‚ August 20.

Bham has also asked parties to be available between September 17 and 28 for the hearing of the disciplinary proceedings.