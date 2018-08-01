The thousands of women who took part in the #TheTotalShutdown march to the Union Buildings on Wednesday said they were disappointed that President Cyril Ramaphosa was a no-show.

One of the march organisers‚ Loyiso Saliso‚ applauded the woman who turned out to express anger against gender-based violence‚ saying the movement was bigger than all of them.

But‚ she said‚ it was disappointing that Ramaphosa was not there to receive a memorandum.

“Mr President‚ you not coming here says a lot about you. We see you‚ Baba Thuma Mina. Come 2019 elections we will remember all that happened in planning this shutdown. We are keeping receipts‚” she said.