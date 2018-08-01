TotalShutDown marchers take to streets across SA

The message was blunt - gender-based violence must “F off”.

Those were the words on a placard carried by a tearful Xoliswa Buthelezi in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Another said: “My vagina is not your playground unless invited.”

Thousands of women gathered across the country to protest against gender-based violence and femicide as part of the #TotalShutDown march on Wednesday.

In Cape Town‚ some gathered at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and mothers who lost their children to gang violence met at the Castle of Good Hope before making their way to Parliament.