What solitary confinement really means for SA's prisoners

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) launched the Mandela Rules last week at Drakenstein Correctional Centre in the Western Cape, where the late president Nelson Mandela spent the last 14 months of his 27 years in prison.

The Rules are intended to set the standard for the humane treatment of prisoners worldwide and addressing common ill-practices such as overcrowding, torture and solitary confinement.

The launch of the Mandela Rules - also known as Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners - comes 63 years after they were first adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1955. However, before DCS’s launch of the Rules, in 2008 the Correctional Services Act was amended to abolish solitary confinement while outsourcing some of its previous functions to the new official and, in practice, seemingly all-inclusive term: “segregation”.

In the past, solitary confinement was primarily used as a means of punishment and, according to International Human Rights Law, constitutes torture.