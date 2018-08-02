South Africa

Dagga lab nestled in elite Durban suburb

02 August 2018 - 10:26 By Suthentira Govender
Police raided a house in Westville‚ Durban on Thursday morning and found about 50 dagga plants at the scene.
Police raided a house in Westville‚ Durban on Thursday morning and found about 50 dagga plants at the scene.
Image: Supplied

Police discovered a hydroponic dagga lab nestled in the heart of an elite Durban suburb during an early-morning raid on Thursday.

The discovery was made during an intelligence operation conducted in the Westville area - an upmarket suburb‚ west of the city.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said the team found dagga farming in three rooms of a Meerut Road house. "There were about 50 dagga [plants] at the scene."

Two people‚ aged 41 and 32‚ were arrested at the house. They are expected to appear in court soon.

Zwane said the value of the dagga had not yet been established. 

READ MORE

Two police officers nabbed for stealing dagga

Two police officers have been arrested for allegedly stealing large amounts of dagga. The pair were arrested in Durban on Monday by the Hawks.
News
1 month ago

Weed smoking duo off the hook as court stops prosecution

Two Eastern Cape residents who have been using dagga for years breathed a sigh a relief after the high court stopped their prosecution.
News
2 months ago

Metro cops smoke out dagga hauls in early-hours raids

Metro cops in Cape Town started Wednesday on a high by seizing dagga worth R57‚000 and confiscating R2‚500 in cash.
News
2 months ago

#420: why April 20 is celebrated as Weed Day

Those partial to the odd puff of a joint will know exactly why #420 is currently trending on Twitter — it's slang for dagga.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Mnangagwa reaches out to Chamisa Africa
  2. Please be patient‚ we have a cash problem - SABC South Africa
  3. #ZimbabweDecides: A timeline of the Harare pandemonium Africa
  4. 'Donkie' Booysen hitman was also on brother's trail‚ court told South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Vicki Momberg granted R2,000 bail
Dramatic video captures crash of Mexico plane
X