Police discovered a hydroponic dagga lab nestled in the heart of an elite Durban suburb during an early-morning raid on Thursday.

The discovery was made during an intelligence operation conducted in the Westville area - an upmarket suburb‚ west of the city.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said the team found dagga farming in three rooms of a Meerut Road house. "There were about 50 dagga [plants] at the scene."

Two people‚ aged 41 and 32‚ were arrested at the house. They are expected to appear in court soon.

Zwane said the value of the dagga had not yet been established.