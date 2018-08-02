South Africa

Delay in Durban 'soccer hooligan' trial

02 August 2018 - 10:42 By Jeff Wicks
The soccer hooligans at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 21 April 2018 left many people injured and property damaged.
The soccer hooligans at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 21 April 2018 left many people injured and property damaged.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The trial of 11 alleged soccer hooligans has been delayed again‚ after the group made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional court on Thursday.

The matter‚ previously heard in June‚ had been adjourned to allow for pre-trial proceedings - the first step ahead of setting the matter down.

But on Thursday the prosecution of the 11 was set back by another month.

The group face charges of public violence and pitch invasion after allegedly causing havoc at a soccer match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida stadium in April.

Dennis Nyembe‚ Phelelani Jojisa‚ Sihle Zungu‚ Zibongile Njova‚ Nolwethu Sokotha‚ Lungisani Jaca‚ Douglas Mkhize‚ Cebolendoda Hadebe‚ Khwezilomo Madiba‚ John Khumalo and Siphosenkosi Memela are all out on bail.

Madiba is understood to have been caught on camera kicking a security guard in the face‚ while Memela and Khumalo are alleged to have tampered with camera equipment.

All have been barred from attending any sporting fixture or recreational gathering until the finalisation of the court case.

On April 21‚ police and stadium security were overrun as fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game‚ heading directly for embattled Chiefs coach Steve Komphela‚ who quit immediately after the game.

The pandemonium left many people injured and property damaged. The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to have amounted to millions‚ with some equipment pilfered. Two vehicles parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.

READ MORE: 

Ten alleged soccer hooligans appear in court

A band of 10 alleged soccer hooligans arrested one after the other as a police dragnet tightened appeared together for the first time in the Durban ...
News
2 months ago

Businessman offers to pay stadium guard Sabela Maziba's salary for a year

Good Samaritans do exist. A Johannesburg businessman has offered to pay security guard Sabela Maziba - who was savagely assaulted during the soccer ...
News
3 months ago

Durban estimates R2.6m in damage after Moses Mabhida Stadium riot

Soccer hooligans caused damage worth R2.6 million at the Moses Mabhida Stadium when Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free Stars on Saturday.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Mnangagwa reaches out to Chamisa Africa
  2. Please be patient‚ we have a cash problem - SABC South Africa
  3. #ZimbabweDecides: A timeline of the Harare pandemonium Africa
  4. 'Donkie' Booysen hitman was also on brother's trail‚ court told South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Vicki Momberg granted R2,000 bail
Dramatic video captures crash of Mexico plane
X