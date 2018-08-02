Bruce Hendricks‚ representing Colin Booysen in Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday‚ placed the man’s court presence on record while objecting to the police confiscating bodyguards’ guns when his client appeared in court.

Edwin Grobler‚ representing co-accused Nafiz Modack and Ashley Fields‚ also raised Wednesday’s attack on Jerome Booysen at a shopping centre restaurant in Kuils River.

Colin Booysen‚ Modack‚ Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay are accused of extorting money from a Cape Town nightclub. Their case was postponed for trial in the regional court.

The men’s lawyers told the court they were being victimised by a Captain Jafta from Cape Town central police station‚ who searched their bodyguards and confiscated their guns every time they appeared in court.

Sources told TimesLIVE the man shot dead by Jerome Booysen at a Spur was a member of the Hard Livings gang. Hendricks told the court the gunman was in court last week and that he followed Colin Booysen around after the appearance.

He said witness statements identifying the individual would be presented to the court.

The lawyer said the alleged gangster’s daughter had been arrested after Wednesday’s shooting for suspected possession of ammunition.

Booysen’s sons and four other men had their firearms confiscated by police when they visited the wounded man in hospital on Wednesday‚ he said.

The shooting was the sixth attempt on Booysen’s life since the beginning of last year. He was hit in the arm but reportedly returned fire‚ shooting his attacker in the head and killing him instantly.

Video footage and photos showed the suspect lying in an aisle between tables in the restaurant as paramedics attempted to resuscitate him.

It was reported that he had tattoos on his right and left shoulders of the letters “H” and “L”. These are thought to refer to the Hard Livings‚ which has a stronghold in Woodstock.