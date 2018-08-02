South Africa

'Donkie' Booysen hitman was also on brother's trail‚ court told

02 August 2018 - 11:39 By Aron Hyman
Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen has survived six attempts on his life since the beginning of 2017.
Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen has survived six attempts on his life since the beginning of 2017.
Image: Sunday Times

The would-be assassin shot dead on Wednesday by his target‚ alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen‚ was in Cape Town Regional Court last week during the appearance of Booysen’s brother‚ Colin.

Bruce Hendricks‚ representing Colin Booysen in Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday‚ placed the man’s court presence on record while objecting to the police confiscating bodyguards’ guns when his client appeared in court.

Edwin Grobler‚ representing co-accused Nafiz Modack and Ashley Fields‚ also raised Wednesday’s attack on Jerome Booysen at a shopping centre restaurant in Kuils River.

Colin Booysen‚ Modack‚ Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay are accused of extorting money from a Cape Town nightclub. Their case was postponed for trial in the regional court.

The men’s lawyers told the court they were being victimised by a Captain Jafta from Cape Town central police station‚ who searched their bodyguards and confiscated their guns every time they appeared in court.

Sources told TimesLIVE the man shot dead by Jerome Booysen at a Spur was a member of the Hard Livings gang. Hendricks told the court the gunman was in court last week and that he followed Colin Booysen around after the appearance.

He said witness statements identifying the individual would be presented to the court.

The lawyer said the alleged gangster’s daughter had been arrested after Wednesday’s shooting for suspected possession of ammunition.

Booysen’s sons and four other men had their firearms confiscated by police when they visited the wounded man in hospital on Wednesday‚ he said.

The shooting was the sixth attempt on Booysen’s life since the beginning of last year. He was hit in the arm but reportedly returned fire‚ shooting his attacker in the head and killing him instantly.

Video footage and photos showed the suspect lying in an aisle between tables in the restaurant as paramedics attempted to resuscitate him.

It was reported that he had tattoos on his right and left shoulders of the letters “H” and “L”. These are thought to refer to the Hard Livings‚ which has a stronghold in Woodstock.

READ MORE: 

The Donkie with six lives: Attempted assassination on alleged gang boss was the sixth since last year

Alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen was shot on Wednesday afternoon in what is the sixth attempt on his life since the beginning of ...
News
16 hours ago

Gang boss ‘Donkie’ Booysen survives yet another attempt on his life

Alleged 26s and Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen has survived a fourth shooting aimed at him in less than 12 months.
News
4 months ago

Man busted in Cape Town nightclub 'war'

An alleged Cape Town extortion racketeer was arrested on Monday night after an alleged assault and intimidation incident in Diep River on Wednesday.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Mnangagwa reaches out to Chamisa Africa
  2. Please be patient‚ we have a cash problem - SABC South Africa
  3. #ZimbabweDecides: A timeline of the Harare pandemonium Africa
  4. 'Donkie' Booysen hitman was also on brother's trail‚ court told South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Vicki Momberg granted R2,000 bail
Dramatic video captures crash of Mexico plane
X