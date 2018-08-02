In a letter of condolence to vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng‚ she said: “I was shocked to learn that such a brilliant researcher‚ cardiologist and dedicated member of our academic community had been taken from us so unexpectedly.

“He made an indelible mark with his youthful and dynamic leadership as dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences here at UCT‚ and his sharp intellect and dedication to his students will not be soon forgotten.”

With no reference to the debates about the effects of Fees Must Fall‚ and the culture of the institution itself‚ on Mayosi’s mental health‚ she went on to highlight his outstanding achievements.

“As a member of the Academy of Science of South Africa‚ a former president of the College of Physicians of South Africa‚ and an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher‚ with specialty in rheumatic fever‚ tuberculosis pericarditis and cardiomyopathy‚ he was an incredible asset to not only UCT but the broader academic‚ medical and scientific circles of South Africa‚” said Machel.