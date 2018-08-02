Julius Malema & that 'rifle' - Mzansi is mad divided

Julius Malema continues to trend on Twitter with over 14,000 tweets (at the time of publishing this article) using the hashtag #Malema about the EFF leader discharging a "firearm" in East London.

Malema told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that it was not a real gun and no real bullets were shot.

"It’s not a firearm and no real bullets were shot. It was a simulation‚ part of our entire act of celebrating the 5th anniversary."

Video footage of the incident went viral with the police confirming they were investigating the incident. Afriforum also said it would lay criminal charges against the politician.