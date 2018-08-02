South Africa

Julius Malema & that 'rifle' - Mzansi is mad divided

02 August 2018 - 10:41 By Jessica Levitt
Julius Malema has denied that 'real shots' were fired.
Julius Malema continues to trend on Twitter with over 14,000 tweets (at the time of publishing this article) using the hashtag #Malema about the EFF leader discharging a "firearm" in East London.

Malema told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that it was not a real gun and no real bullets were shot.

"It’s not a firearm and no real bullets were shot. It was a simulation‚ part of our entire act of celebrating the 5th anniversary."

Video footage of the incident went viral with the police confirming they were investigating the incident. Afriforum also said it would lay criminal charges against the politician.

Firearms experts and gun experts told TimesLIVE that the claims Malema was firing blanks are false.

South Africans are divided on the issue with some calling on Malema to accept responsibility while others have said he has done nothing wrong.

Anti-Juju

Pro-Juju

