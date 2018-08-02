The Addo Elephant Park ranger who fatally shot his one-year-old foster child and wounded his wife – who was holding the toddler at the time – has been arrested.

The tragic shooting‚ which at the time was said to be accidental‚ resulted in little Joslyn Snyman bleeding to death after the assault rifle bullet ripped through her leg.

Park ranger Shaun Billet‚ 45‚ the father of two other children‚ was arrested at 7am on Wednesday for murder and attempted murder.

The shooting triggered another probe by police into the rifles and firearms kept at the SANParks reserve.

Joslyn’s tragic death happened at 7am on June 27 at the Billets’ staff home in the Arizona camp at the Addo Elephant National Park.

Police said on Wednesday that Joslyn – the niece of Billet’s wife‚ Irene‚ 42 – had been living with the family since Irene’s sister died shortly after giving birth to the little girl.

The Billets had then become Joslyn’s legal guardians.

- HeraldLIVE