South Africa

Ranger arrested for 'accidentally shooting' foster child

02 August 2018 - 14:16 By Gareth Wilson
Park ranger Shaun Billet‚ 45 was arrested on Wednesday for murder and attempted murder.
Park ranger Shaun Billet‚ 45 was arrested on Wednesday for murder and attempted murder.
Image: iStock

The Addo Elephant Park ranger who fatally shot his one-year-old foster child and wounded his wife – who was holding the toddler at the time – has been arrested.

The tragic shooting‚ which at the time was said to be accidental‚ resulted in little Joslyn Snyman bleeding to death after the assault rifle bullet ripped through her leg.

Park ranger Shaun Billet‚ 45‚ the father of two other children‚ was arrested at 7am on Wednesday for murder and attempted murder.

The shooting triggered another probe by police into the rifles and firearms kept at the SANParks reserve.

Joslyn’s tragic death happened at 7am on June 27 at the Billets’ staff home in the Arizona camp at the Addo Elephant National Park.

Police said on Wednesday that Joslyn – the niece of Billet’s wife‚ Irene‚ 42 – had been living with the family since Irene’s sister died shortly after giving birth to the little girl.

The Billets had then become Joslyn’s legal guardians.

- HeraldLIVE 

Most read

  1. WATCH | Armed robbers drive bakkie into supermarket, steal entire ATM South Africa
  2. Graça Machel pays tribute to 'shining star' Mayosi South Africa
  3. Death penalty 'inadmissible' in Catholic teaching update World
  4. Government puts Grace Mugabe ball in the NPA’s court South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Reds Mall hit by another robbery
Vicki Momberg granted R2,000 bail
X