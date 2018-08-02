Professor Bongani Mayosi‚ who tragically took his own life last week‚ had disappeared behind the mist of his innumerable accolades since news of his shocking death spread across the city‚ province‚ country and world.

Over the past few days‚ a full picture had emerged of the scholar‚ the mentor‚ the dean of health sciences‚ the flawless researcher‚ the loving father and husband‚ the thoughtful leader.

But‚ on late Thursday afternoon‚ as his younger sister stepped up to take the microphone at his official University of Cape Town memorial‚ the little boy with a mind of magic emerged from that mist.

Only one year his junior‚ Khuthala Mayosi took the massive congregation in Memorial Hall on upper campus back to the dusty streets of small villages in the Eastern Cape almost five decades ago.

There a tiny Bongani‚ aged only four‚ was already proving his mettle as someone who believed in the value of education.

“My mother could not find us one day‚” she smiled‚ “I was three then and he was four. As it turned out‚ he had taken me to school without her consent.”