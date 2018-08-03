A man under surveillance by the American authorities for suspected drug trafficking met his match in South Africa last month when he was arrested‚ with two other suspects‚ in possession of R5.8-million worth of heroin at a Fourways hotel.

The Hawks have been monitoring movements of Nigerian-born Edwin Anyaoku‚ 53‚ since October last year. This after they received a tip-off from authorities in the USA on the alleged drug operation that Anyaoku ran between South Africa and America.

An international warrant of arrest was issued against him in the USA.

Anyaoku‚ together with mother of two minor children‚ Lerato Mohai‚ 41‚ and Christopher Okwonkwo‚ 53‚ were charged with dealing in heroin. Bail was denied last week when they appeared in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court before regional magistrate Lalitha Chetty.

The three were arrested at a hotel in Fourways‚ north of Johannesburg‚ during a joint sting operation by the Hawks and crime intelligence on June 19.