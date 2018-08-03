One of the men arrested alongside axed ANC branch secretary Errol Velile Present, in connection with a Soweto cash heist, on Friday took the stand‚ where he alleged the group were beaten by police who accused them of the crime.

“They kept on moving around with us around the location‚” said Zakhele Zondi‚ recalling the evening that he was arrested and removed from the Diepkloof home that he shared with his girlfriend.

“They were busy assaulting us until the morning‚” Zondi added.

He delivered his evidence-in-chief during his bail application at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court‚ led by his attorney Brighton Taula.

“So they were driving around with you without going to the police station?” Taula asked.

“That is the truth‚” he replied through an interpreter.

He said police later explained to them that they were charged with robbery and possession of suspected stolen vehicles.

“Did they find you in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle?” Taula asked.

“No‚” Zondi replied.