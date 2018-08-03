Axed ANC employee Errol Velile Present and three co-accused arrested after a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto have failed in their bid to get access to the police docket.

Lawyers for the four argued before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court that they could not adequately prepare for their bail application without having access to the docket‚ something they likened to entering a fighting ring blindfolded.

But delivering his verdict on Friday‚ magistrate John Baloyi quoted sections of the Criminal Procedure Act which stipulated that the accused were not entitled to have the contents of the docket at the bail application stage unless the prosecutor was instructed to do so by the court.

“The application by the defence is premature and is dismissed‚” Baloyi ruled.

The four are now expected to continue with their formal bail application. They are in court under heavy police guard.