Double amputee aims to break world record for 24-hour bike ride

Double amputee Matthew ‘Bushy’ McKelvey will try to reclaim his Guinness world record for the greatest distance covered on a motorbike in 24 hours on Saturday.

The 56-year-old from Pietermaritzburg will ride across Hakskeen Pan in the Northern Cape.

McKelvey held the record in 2014 when he covered 3‚257.5km on a motorbike in 24 hours‚ at the Phakisa Oval in Welkom.

To break the current record of 3,406.17km‚ set by an American in February last year‚ McKelvey will attempt to ride 4‚827km in a day.

Although a double amputee‚ McKelvey is attempting the record as an able-bodied person. He lost his right leg after being hit by a taxi while riding his bike in 1999. Then‚ nine years later‚ riding with a prosthetic leg‚ he was hit by a car in Pietermaritzburg while on his way to a bikers' function.

Of his world record attempt‚ he said: “I am looking forward to doing it because riding motorbikes is something I enjoy so this should be fun.”

McKelvey will start his ride 11am and spend a total of 20 hours on his motorbike with four hours dedicated to fuel stops‚ tyre changes and rest breaks.

“The most challenging thing for me will be keeping concentration and my butt will be very painful‚” said McKelvey.

He said he was determined to complete the challenge.

“I am going to be riding for a cause close to my heart‚ the Association for the Physically Challenged. I want to raise awareness for them and all they do. I want to encourage everyone to SMS ‘Red’ to 40554 and donate R20 to them.”

The association is based in KwaZulu-Natal and aims to improve the quality of life for those living with physical disabilities by providing skills development and so that they can earn money.