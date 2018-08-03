Education department on THAT sex book: 'We know nothing about it'

Listeners were in an uproar over the content, but the Department of Education has warned that there is no concrete proof that the book is being taught and is part of a school's syllabus.

"We need to ascertain with clarity the facts around this. Who is the author? Who is the publisher? Where is it being taught? Does it form part of the syllabus or is it part of extra lessons," said spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Mhlanga said the first the department had heard of the so-called book was when it was posted on social media.

He urged anyone with information to come forward so the department could investigate.

"We first need to identify the item itself and where it comes from. If it is ours and is being taught, then we'll take responsibility."