Education department on THAT sex book: 'We know nothing about it'
The Department of Education has called on people to come forward with any information regarding an alleged 'sex education book' that is apparently being taught to primary school learners.
Talk show host Bongani Bingwa tweeted an image from the 'book' which allegedly forms part of sex literature at schools.
"Your dad moves his penis inside your Mum's vagina until it squirts something special into her," reads one of the lines from the image posted on Twitter.
A caller phoned us the other day describing some of the sex education literature in primary schools. It seemed far fetched. Apparently not. My colleague @RelebogileM found it for me and I’m gobsmacked. Should I be? #702Breakfast pic.twitter.com/q7CXgYsVJY— Bongani Bingwa - Broadcast Journalist (@bonglez) August 3, 2018
Listeners were in an uproar over the content, but the Department of Education has warned that there is no concrete proof that the book is being taught and is part of a school's syllabus.
"We need to ascertain with clarity the facts around this. Who is the author? Who is the publisher? Where is it being taught? Does it form part of the syllabus or is it part of extra lessons," said spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
Mhlanga said the first the department had heard of the so-called book was when it was posted on social media.
He urged anyone with information to come forward so the department could investigate.
"We first need to identify the item itself and where it comes from. If it is ours and is being taught, then we'll take responsibility."