South Africa

Funding shortage torpedoes government's job-saving project

03 August 2018 - 08:17 By Theto Mahlakoana
The purpose of this programme was to analyse distressed organisations and restoring them to functional‚ profitable enterprises.
The purpose of this programme was to analyse distressed organisations and restoring them to functional‚ profitable enterprises.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

The government’s jobs-saving programme‚ led by the Department of Labour’s Productivity SA‚ has been suspended as a result of funding shortages.

This follows Statistics SA’s grim announcement on Tuesday that 8.9-million people are unemployed or have given up looking for work‚ while struggling companies‚ including the mining and manufacturing sectors‚ continue to shed thousands of jobs.

Productivity SA had for a period of seven months failed to pay 20 service providers‚ which were appointed to carry out its Turnaround Solutions programme in a bid to save jobs.

The programme was designed to analyse distressed organisations to take practical steps aimed at reviving and restoring them to functional‚ profitable enterprises.

In an anonymous e-mail sent to Business Day‚ one of the service providers claimed its businesses were being driven into the ground as a result of not being paid by Productivity SA.

Productivity SA confirmed that due to its distressed financial position‚ it had not been able to settle its financial obligations to the service providers.

Business Day 

READ MORE

Treasury suspends release of donor funds to ECF

Treasury suspended the release of funds earmarked for the Employment Creation Fund (ECF) because of concerns about its governance and compliance with ...
Business
18 hours ago

Impala Platinum to close 5 mines in major restructuring

Impala Platinum‚ the world’s second-largest platinum miner‚ is cutting its future production to 520‚000oz of platinum and slashing the number of its ...
Business
1 day ago

I got retrenched – now what?

In this era of downsizing and mergers, job loss is something we all fear. If you find yourself waiting for news regarding your employment status, try ...
Features
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Hacker breaches defenses at social news star Reddit Sci-Tech
  2. 'All I did was be black': Police called on student for 'eating lunch' at campus World
  3. Iran's foreign minister says China 'pivotal' to salvaging its nuclear deal World
  4. MDC leader Nelson Chamisa rejects 'unverified and fake' Zim election results Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
Reds Mall hit by another robbery
X