Six people were shot in gang violence in Cape Town as the fall out after the botched hit on alleged gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen has triggered what many fear to be the start of a “gang war”.

Booysen was shot in a Spur in Soneike Mall in Kuilsriver on Wednesday‚ and sources told TimesLIVE that his attempted assassination was only the beginning of a renewed gang war after the gang he allegedly controlled linked up with the Americans gang.

Booysen was shot in his left arm but managed to retaliate and shoot his attacker in the head. The man died on the spot.

His attacker is believed to be a member of the Hard Livings gang which‚ since Thursday‚ has clashed with members of the Americans gang in the neighbourhoods of Lentegeur and Manenberg.

Police have confirmed that four people were shot on Thursday in separate “gang related” incidents‚ leaving at least one person dead.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that the victims were all interviewed by police but refused to cooperate. Van Wyk‚ said they “did not want any criminal investigation into the matter”.

“On Thursday at about 7.25am Lentegeur police received complaint of a shooting in Warterlilly Street‚ Lentegeur. Police interviewed a male who had sustained gunshot wounds to his legs and left hand. The motive was gang related. The victim refused to open a criminal case. No persons have been arrested. A complaint of attempted murder has been registered‚” said van Wyk.