South Africa

Hawks lift veil on cash heist gangs in Eastern Cape

03 August 2018 - 13:02 By Asanda Nini
Hawks investigator Mnoneleli Ceba said some of the gang members suspected for these attacks were military-trained.
Image: Mark Andrews

The wave of business robberies around East London and a spate of cash-in-transit heists have been linked by the Hawks to eight heavily armed gangster syndicates‚ some from Gauteng‚ and some with military training.

This startling revelation‚ made in court‚ comes hours after Brett Pope, of Sanan’s Supermarket, and JJ Kobus Fourie were shot to death by carjackers on the Mdantsane access road on Wednesday.

Hawks investigator Constable Mnoneleli Ceba’s testimony on Thursday in the bail hearing of three of the five suspects – two of them from Johannesburg – arrested late last month provided the first official insights into the rash of armed robberies around East London in the last two weeks and a number of cash-in-transit heists across the Eastern Cape.

He said this came after Eastern Cape Hawks arrested five suspects on separate occasions in the past few weeks.

Ceba told bail magistrate Joel Cesar that there had been over 18 cash-in-transit heists in the province since January and close to 20 armed business robberies across East London in recent weeks.

He said some of the gang members suspected for these attacks‚ “were military-trained and were using high-calibre‚ fully automatic rifles such as AK-47s and R5 rifles”.

The five accused – Warren Isaac and Patison Ncube from Johannesburg‚ Al Percino “Cino” Shearer and Shirley Gunuza from Parkside‚ and Sonwabile Mafanya from Mdantsane – were arrested last month.

The Hawks say they intercepted a plan to rob a local butchery.

- DispatchLIVE

