Jazz legend Sibongile Khumalo hopes to uplift South African spirits as one of the headline acts at the annual iMbokodo Jazz festival.

Speaking to TimesLIVE during a rehearsal at the Elangeni Hotel on Friday she said: “One is hoping to provide a programme that will remind people of what is important in our lives and that relationships with people around us are important and that they make it easier to handle life.”

Khumalo said that music had an important role to play in the country‚ especially because of all the challenges the country faced.

“I want to present something that will hopefully inspire because we live in a very tricky time right now. We have just come from The Total Shutdown [protest march]‚ land hearings‚ and we are in the middle of a lot of difficulties‚ but we are being called upon to be grateful about what we have‚” said Khumalo.

Stressing the importance of mental health and the role music played‚ she said: “Music has a role to play in anchoring life in general. How you interpret it is a choice that you make as an individual. Music is a healer‚ it's very intrinsic in our life."