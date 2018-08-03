South Africa

Land expropriation threatens stability‚ says Institute of Race Relations

03 August 2018 - 11:32 By Timeslive
The area in Blue Hills where land grabs took place on March 17, 2018 in Midrand, South Africa. The IRR says South Africa faces social and economic destabilisation over land expropriation.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

The way the question of land expropriation without compensation was being handled threatened the country’s stability‚ the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) warned on Friday.

“Our assessment is that South Africa faces the serious prospect of widespread social and economic destabilisation – and the risks are greater than at any point since 1994‚” said IRR CEO Dr Frans Cronje.

“We see little prospect of social and economic stability being achieved in a policy environment dominated by threats to expropriate assets without compensation.”

The IRR said in a statement that these were the key points that emerged at a briefing by the institute on Thursday evening.

“The institute warned that the question of (land expropriation) was turning local and foreign investor perception alike against South Africa‚ and that deepening anxiety… was alone sufficient to preclude the possibility of an economic recovery‚” said the IRR.

“At the same time‚ social and political tensions were being heightened by promises and expectations that could not possibly be met.

“Already‚ the IRR has tracked a considerable increase in violent anti-government protest action. Significant destruction of infrastructure is taking place and the IRR anticipates further sabotage and obstruction‚ particularly of transport routes and infrastructure.”

