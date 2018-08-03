South Africa

Mayosi funeral open to public‚ as sister pays emotional tribute to big brother

03 August 2018 - 11:50 By Tanya Farber
A spokesman for the family confirmed that anyone could attend the funeral for Bongani Mayosi at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Professor Bongani Mayosi’s official provincial funeral on Saturday will include a service open to the public.

Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi‚ spokesman for the family of the dean of health at the University of Cape Town‚ confirmed on Friday that anyone could attend the funeral at 8.30am at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The event was made official after Western Cape Premier Helen Zille contacted President Cyril Ramaphosa for his permission.

Zille said upon learning of Mayosi’s “tragic and untimely passing” she had contacted the president requesting official recognition for a man “whose work and contribution is internationally acclaimed”.

Saturday’s funeral follows a memorial at UCT on Thursday where Mayosi’s sister gave a glimpse of the cardiologist’s upbringing before he became a medical giant on the international stage.

The words of Khuthala Mayosi — only a year younger than her 51-year-old brother — took the crowd that packed Memorial Hall back to the dusty streets of Eastern Cape villages almost five decades ago.

“My mother could not find us one day‚” said Khuthala. “I was three then and he was four. As it turned out‚ he had taken me to school without her consent.”

At school she stayed‚ but "at age three‚ I couldn’t function unless Bongani was in my eye’s view‚ and so the school made a special arrangement.

“Bongani was teaching me how to be independent‚ but he also used me as his guinea pig and I had to learn all the mottos that he believed in.”

Deputy health minister Mathume Phaahla also shed light on the younger Mayosi and how his mind was blossoming way ahead of its time when he first went to medical school.

“Anyone who has studied medicine will tell you: first year is a struggle after high school‚ second year is the killer.” Students who survived those two years generally stuck with it‚ because then it became easier. But not Mayosi.

“We thought he was mad‚ because at that point he broke away to do research‚” said Phaahla. He returned after graduating cum laude with a BSc in medicine.

On a sadder note‚ he described how he had seen Mayosi on July 17 at a University of Stellenbosch graduation ceremony. “We had a short time to chat together but I was looking forward to chatting to him more during the lunch‚” he said.

“He was unable to attend that lunch. I didn’t think it a train smash then. I had no idea that was the last time I would see Bongani alive.”

He compared Mayosi to the likes of playwright and poet William Shakespeare‚ musician Bob Marley and Apple founder Steve Jobs‚ saying maybe a genius does not live long.

“He could have been a millionaire many times over but he chose to serve the people‚ the poor communities‚” said Phaahla‚ adding: “Go well‚ my brother.”

The head of UCT’s department of medicine‚ Professor Ntobeko Ntusi‚ said Mayosi had “lived the lives of three people‚ thought deeply about this world‚ and lived his life with a sense of urgency.”

He spoke of the countless young lives Mayosi had shaped by his inspiration and mentoring‚ and how patients had loved him.

“They remember his gentle bedside manner‚” he said‚ also painting a picture of his close and loving relationship with his wife‚ and how he had constantly referred to his two daughters as “his pride and joy”.

Moses Isiyagi‚ speaking on behalf of the postgraduate students’ council‚ recalled how during a march to parliament Mayosi “did not walk ahead of us or behind us‚ but with us”.

He said they had learnt from him “principles and virtues of excellence” and had known a compassionate soul who made it abundantly clear how much he loved his family.

For those who grew up with absent fathers‚ he became a role model in that way too. “Last week‚ this wild flower faded away from us‚” said Isiyagi. “He lived a life of purpose.”

