Mayosi funeral open to public‚ as sister pays emotional tribute to big brother

The event was made official after Western Cape Premier Helen Zille contacted President Cyril Ramaphosa for his permission.

Zille said upon learning of Mayosi’s “tragic and untimely passing” she had contacted the president requesting official recognition for a man “whose work and contribution is internationally acclaimed”.

Saturday’s funeral follows a memorial at UCT on Thursday where Mayosi’s sister gave a glimpse of the cardiologist’s upbringing before he became a medical giant on the international stage.

The words of Khuthala Mayosi — only a year younger than her 51-year-old brother — took the crowd that packed Memorial Hall back to the dusty streets of Eastern Cape villages almost five decades ago.

“My mother could not find us one day‚” said Khuthala. “I was three then and he was four. As it turned out‚ he had taken me to school without her consent.”