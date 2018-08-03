“I say this as a child victim of sexual assault‚ I say this as a female first responder who has been sexually harassed‚ verbally and racially assaulted‚ physically assaulted‚ threatened with guns‚ had my life threatened and an attempted rape - all by men while on duty‚” she posted on Facebook.

Williams added: “Women spend money to take self-defence classes to protect themselves from men. Women are told to watch what they wear so men don't rape them. Surely we should be fighting against women abuse‚ sexual harassment and rape everyday … not 31 days but 365 days.”

She believes that first responders should take domestic violence more seriously.

“Sadly we see how these victims of rape and domestic violence are treated by the very people who should be helping‚ treating‚ serving‚ protecting‚ holding their hands‚ counselling [and] not judging.”

She believes parents should teach their sons right from wrong and advised fathers to “drop the mucho act teach your sons to love and respect girls”.

“If someone else’s son did that to your little girl … well‚ we all know what you would like to do. Now what happens when it’s your son who has done the act?”