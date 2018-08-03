Numsa calls on shoppers to ‘boycott Shoprite!’ over Namibian court case

The trade union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Friday called on the “working class majority” of South Africans to boycott retail giant Shoprite.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said: “We urge all our members‚ progressive and middle class individuals‚ and all progressive communities in the country and all unions in the retail sector the working class in general to stand with our comrades in Namibia and to support this campaign against Shoprite.”

The Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (Manwu) called on working class Namibians on Wednesday to join them in solidarity to demand the withdrawal of the court case it believes is aimed to “sue the dismissed workers”.