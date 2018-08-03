South Africa

Numsa calls on shoppers to ‘boycott Shoprite!’ over Namibian court case

03 August 2018 - 14:36 By Nico Gous
The Union called on working class to join them in solidarity to demand the withdrawal of the court case it believes is aimed to “sue the dismissed workers”.
The Union called on working class to join them in solidarity to demand the withdrawal of the court case it believes is aimed to “sue the dismissed workers”. 
Image: Gallo Images

The trade union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Friday called on the “working class majority” of South Africans to boycott retail giant Shoprite.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said: “We urge all our members‚ progressive and middle class individuals‚ and all progressive communities in the country and all unions in the retail sector the working class in general to stand with our comrades in Namibia and to support this campaign against Shoprite.”

The Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (Manwu) called on working class Namibians on Wednesday to join them in solidarity to demand the withdrawal of the court case it believes is aimed to “sue the dismissed workers”.  

02nd August 2018, must be the day to be remembered by Shoprite management, MANWU is calling all loving working class...

Posted by Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union - MANWU on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Manwu demanded on Thursday in the neighbouring country’s capital‚ Windhoek‚ that Shoprite withdraw its civil case and disciplinary charges against 98 workers.

The Namibian Sun reported that Shoprite was given three days to withdraw its lawsuit against the workers following their strike in 2015.  

It also reports that Shoprite said in their summons filed at the Windhoek High Court that it had to close its shops on July 28 2015 and lost N$288‚000 (R286‚200).

Jim said Shoprite in Namibia was suing these workers for “N$4.5 million (the equivalent of R4.5 million) for embarking on a strike for improved conditions and a 20% salary increase in 2015”.

Shoprite Namibia has since withdrawn the summons “in the interest of all parties”.

The company said on Friday: “The summons followed a cost order issued by the High Court of Namibia in November 2015 in favour of Shoprite against the group of employees‚ for loss of sales‚ legal costs and damages incurred as a result of unlawful strike action in December 2014 and July 2015.”

It added: “The internal disciplinary hearing against these employees are continuing and a final outcome is expected in the next few weeks.”

They said the Shoprite Group said workers are entitled to “reasonable and decent working conditions”.

“We have always made an effort to base dealings with our own employees on the principles of fairness and respect and in compliance with provisions of prevailing labour legislation.” 

READ MORE

Labour broker judgment will 'not affect' cleaners‚ security staff

Outsourced cleaners and security guards’ lives are not about to change dramatically after a Constitutional Court ruling on labour brokers.
News
4 days ago

Is this the end of labour brokers as we know them?

The labour broker industry will probably downscale and adjust its business model after the Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that employers will ...
News
7 days ago

SA retailers still playing catch-up

Foreign competition and curbs on credit left many floundering
Business
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Alleged drug trafficker wanted by US authorities meets his match in Jozi South Africa
  2. The state has no case against me‚ says alleged ANC heist man’s co-accused South Africa
  3. Shrien Dewani finds love with man four years after honeymoon murder trial South Africa
  4. Riot police stop Chamisa press conference Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X