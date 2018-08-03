South Africa

'Our own govt is to blame for land shambles,' says expert

Changing the Constitution will not make any difference in fixing the land problem, says UWC professor

03 August 2018 - 08:00 By Dave Chambers
Vryheid residents listen attentively at land hearings in KwaZulu-Natal. It has been a political choice to dismantle land reform over the past 10 years, says Ruth Hall.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The ANC’s planned constitutional amendment will not make “one iota of difference” to fixing the land shambles, says one of South Africa’s leading experts on land reform.

“I am not interested in whether the constitution changes,” said Ruth Hall of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

This was because section 25 of the Constitution already gave the government a mandate for transformation, but it had set out to achieve the opposite.

“The pace of land redistribution has declined from about half a million hectares per year at its zenith in 2007/8 to one-tenth of that in 2015/16,” Hall said in a public lecture at UWC on Thursday.

“This has nothing to do with the Constitution; it has been a political choice to dismantle land reform over the past 10 years.”

