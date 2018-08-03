Revealed: How badly Vicki Momberg behaved behind bars

South Africa's first convicted racist, Vicki Momberg, behaved so badly in jail that she was charged twice for verbally abusing prison officials, it emerged on Thursday.

She spent the past four months incarcerated but has now been granted bail pending the outcome of the appeal against both her conviction and sentence.

While the Randburg Magistrate's Court, which had found her guilty of crimen injuria after she hurled the k-word at police officers, had suspended a year of her three-year sentence on condition that she is not found guilty of the same offence again within the next three years, Momberg continued to unleash her vile tongue while behind bars.

“During her time of incarceration, Ms Momberg was charged twice by the DCS [Department of Correctional Services]. Both charges were related to her verbal assaults towards officials and service providers, saying that they are uneducated and immature,” Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Mocheta Monama told Times Select.

Monama said the first incident happened when Momberg verbally assaulted prison wardens who were transporting her from the court back to the prison. SowetanLive at the time reported that the language she used was so foul it could not be repeated.

