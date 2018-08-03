A man suspected to have slit the throat of an elderly woman as he ransacked her room at an old age home is appearing in court to face three charges of murder on Friday.

He is suspected to have been involved in at least two other attacks on elderly victims at old age homes in Pietermaritzburg.

“The suspect entered two different old age homes where he ransacked the house‚ took their belongings‚ attacked the victims by strangling and stabbing them with scissors before fleeing the scene on foot‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

“The [most] recent incident took place on Tuesday‚ 31 July 2018‚ where an 89-year-old woman was attacked by the suspect. Her throat was also slit and she died at the scene‚” said Zwane.

He fled with a television set and jewelry.

Times Select reported on Friday that the first victim‚ aged 92‚ was strangled to death in a brutal robbery in her room at the Kenwyn home on Pietermaritz Street on July 21.

Tim O’Connor said his mother Patricia could “barely walk without her little walker and she was absolutely feeble in every sense. She could have offered no physical resistance and yet she was strangled to death for paltry belongings.”

Among the jewellery which was stolen from her room was her wedding ring which she had treasured for 60 years.

Zwane said that after the initial attacks‚ Pietermaritzburg police strengthened their patrols around old age homes and on Wednesday morning arrested a 28-year-old man. He was positively linked to three murders.