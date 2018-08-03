One of the men arrested alongside axed ANC branch secretary Errol Velile Present on Friday told the court that the State‚ which alleged they had committed a cash heist‚ had no case against him.

During a bid to be granted bail bid before the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court‚ Zakhele Zondi said that no finger prints were lifted from the vehicles he and his co-accused were alleged to have used in carrying out the heist.

And the four guards who the money was taken from had reportedly failed to point him out during an identity parade.

Zondi further submitted that police had not found a cent of the R250‚000 they were alleged to have stolen at his home in Diepkloof‚ Soweto.