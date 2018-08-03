Union threatens to step up wage strike against Gautrain

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has threatened to intensify its wage strike against Gautrain.

More than 300 Gautrain employees have been on a protected strike this week.

Untu spokesperson Steve Harrison said: “Management has not met with us; we are unfortunately continuing with the protest action until they engage us and address our demand.”

The union appealed to commuters to boycott the train and stand in solidarity with them.

Bombela Operating Company spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said the company that operated the Gautrain was willing to engage workers but had not revised its initially proposed salary increase of 8.5%.

Nayager said on Thursday evening that Bombela was calling on the workers and union to reconsider its offer because it was very fair and generous.