South Africa

27 injured as bakkie rolls on N1 in Strijdom Park

04 August 2018 - 11:04 By Timeslive
27 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled on the N1 North in Strijdom Park, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning.
27 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled on the N1 North in Strijdom Park, Johannesburg, on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied by ER24

27 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled on the N1 North before the Malibongwe offramp in Strijdom Park in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 7am‚ they found some of the injured lying and sitting next to the highway. The driver was still seated in the bakkie.

“Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found that two patients sustained serious injuries and the rest sustained minor to moderate injuries.

ER24‚ as well as multiple other medical services on scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen. 

Most read

  1. Respect doctors‚ says minister‚ after video of hospital threats goes viral South Africa
  2. Woman seriously injured in shooting incident South Africa
  3. Four dead‚ five injured in collision in Witbank South Africa
  4. Trump hits back at LeBron James over racial division comments World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X