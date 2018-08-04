27 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled on the N1 North before the Malibongwe offramp in Strijdom Park in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 7am‚ they found some of the injured lying and sitting next to the highway. The driver was still seated in the bakkie.

“Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found that two patients sustained serious injuries and the rest sustained minor to moderate injuries.

ER24‚ as well as multiple other medical services on scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.