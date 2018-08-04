While many saw the man in the buttoned-up white coat with a stethoscope around his neck‚ on Saturday the three daughters of Professor Bongani Mayosi spoke of the best father they could have imagined.

All three — Nosipho Mayosi‚ S’vuyile Mayosi-Manana and Camagu Mayosi — wrote heartfelt farewell letters to the University of Cape Town dean of health sciences‚ who took his own life eight days earlier‚ but asked others to read their words at his funeral in Cape Town on Saturday.

Nosipho recalled her father’s love of knowledge and how he wanted others to share in this passion.

On a trip to Tanzania‚ she recalled‚ “he had taken notes of every word that the tour guide said and then later had given everyone a quiz about the different spices”.

S’vuyile recalled how they sat around the dinner table as a family “debating‚ laughing‚ enjoying one another” while their father’s “value of hard work” was instilled in them.

She said all of them had gone on special outings with their father to the theatre‚ movies and dinners‚ and he had set a high standard for how they should be treated so that one day‚ when they were “wooed by young men”‚ they knew where the bar should be.

When she studied medicine‚ many had asked her if she felt “pressure” because she was the daughter of such a brilliant clinician and researcher. “No‚ I did not. Because he had always taught us to be ourselves‚” she said.