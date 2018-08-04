South Africa

Durban crash leaves one dead and three injured

04 August 2018 - 15:48 By Suthentira Govender
Three people sustained moderate to serious injuries and one person passed away at the scene.
Image: Rescue Care

Part of a busy Durban freeway was closed following a two-vehicle crash‚ which left one person dead and three injured on Saturday.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the crash took place near a cement factory on the N2 freeway.

"One of the vehicles overturned‚ rolling up the bank."

The vehicle landed on its roof.

"Three people sustained moderate to serious injuries and one person passed away at the scene."

Jamieson said two lanes had been closed and police had been dispatched to the scene. 

