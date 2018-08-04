A R50‚000 reward is being offered for information that may lead a heartbroken Durban mother to her missing nine-year-old son.

Miguel Louw was last seen three weeks ago in the company of a man who has since been arrested and charged with human trafficking.

It is believed the child was taken from his school‚ located a minute away from his home on July 17.

The man‚ who cannot be named because of court ruling‚ appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Monday where the missing child's mother Raylene Louw‚ begged the man for information on the whereabouts of her son.