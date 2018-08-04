South Africa

Family of missing Durban boy offers reward

Raylene Louw holds a photo of her missing son, Miguel Louw, in Durban on July 25, 2018. File photo
A R50‚000 reward is being offered for information that may lead a heartbroken Durban mother to her missing nine-year-old son.

Miguel Louw was last seen three weeks ago in the company of a man who has since been arrested and charged with human trafficking.

It is believed the child was taken from his school‚ located a minute away from his home on July 17.

The man‚ who cannot be named because of court ruling‚ appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Monday where the missing child's mother Raylene Louw‚ begged the man for information on the whereabouts of her son.

The man will appear in court again on August 7‚ when he is expected to make a bid for bail.

Miguel's distraught aunt‚ Tashnim Dos Santos‚ told TimesLIVE on Saturday that her devastated family was in the process of setting up an account where the community could make donations towards the reward.

"A lawyer is finalising the details of the fund account. We believe it may be the only way to find our Miguel. It's become too much for us all. Raylene is devastated…it's very hard for her to cope.

"We have placed our faith in the police and in God for Miguel's safe return. Prayer is keeping us positive‚" she said.

Dos Santos said a placard demonstration had been planned for the man's next court appearance.

"We are praying for a miracle."

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said they were aware about the reward being offered by Miguel's family.

"We are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Sydenham police station or our Crime Stop number 08600 10111." 

