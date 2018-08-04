Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has condemned threats of violence against a hospital doctor.

Dlodlo was reacting to a viral video posted Dr Masego Setlhodi‚ of Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp‚ Gauteng. It shows two men threatening her and telling her to shut up because she is a woman.

In the video‚ Setlhodi is seen tending to a patient while the men argue with her. One of the men is said to be the father of a boy who was at the hospital with a head injury.

Setlhodi has since said she feared for her life and was scared the men may come back and harm her.

Dlodlo’s spokesman‚ Mava Scott‚ said the perpetrators should face the full might of the law.