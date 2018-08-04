Woman seriously injured in shooting incident

A woman‚ believed to be 42 years old‚ was seriously wounded in a shooting incident in Stephenson Street in Vanderbijlpark on Friday afternoon.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene‚ they found a woman seated in the driver seat of a vehicle in a street close to a shop. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was found to be in a serious condition‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“ER24 transported the woman to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚” she added.