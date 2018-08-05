KZN family massacre leaves four dead

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have assembled a task team to probe a family massacre which claimed the lives of four people in Nquthu in the northern reaches of the province on Saturday.

“The men were travelling in their vehicle when they were approached by unknown suspects who shot all three of them dead. Their bodies were found near the road at Ntabezibomvu area in Nquthu‚” he said.

The gunmen had then commandeered the car and driven back to the homestead where they had opened fire on other family members.

“They shot another man and an elderly woman. Both victims were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Later the man‚ identified as 21-year-old Philani Mabaso‚ died at hospital. The 69-year-old woman is still in hospital receiving treatment‚” Zwane added.

The three men killed at the roadside have been identified as Nhlakanipho Mabaso‚ 23‚ Nkomo Zulu‚ 29‚ and Simphiwe Dlamini‚ 30.

“A task team are still on the hunt for those responsible for the callous murders. We are also appealing to anyone who may have information with regards to their identities or whereabouts to contact their local police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”