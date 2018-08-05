South Africa

Man who broke into vehicle beaten to death by mob

05 August 2018 - 17:18 By Timeslive
While waiting for police‚ community members tied the suspect to a pole and beat him to death.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Christiaan Kotze)

Port Elizabeth police have warned the community not to take the law into their own hands.

The warning comes after an apparent incident of mob justice which led to the death of a 33-year-old man from Kuyga in Kabega Park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The community alleged that Glenver van Rooyen had been found inside a vehicle that did not belong to him.

While waiting for police‚ about 150 people caught him and tied him to a pole.

He was severely beaten and died in hospital.

The complainant whose vehicle he allegedly broke into declined to open a case. Police have opened a murder case.

“Responsible citizens report crime and do not carry out their own punishment no matter how angry they may be‚” Mount Road Cluster Commander‚ Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile said.

