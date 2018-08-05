Roof collapse at Somerset Mall leaves one person injured
One person was injured when a part of the roof of the Somerset Mall in Somerset West in the Western Cape collapsed on Sunday morning.
City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesman Theo Layne said the department had responded to a call from the mall at 12:15pm and found that one portion of the roof had collapsed.
“One person sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined‚” Layne said.
Layne said the department's fire safety officer would work with the police to establish the cause of the collapse.
Shoppers and staff were evacuated from one of the mall's entrances following the collapse.
Mall management was not immediately available for comment.
Roof collapse: Somerset Mall Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/zGcCxq3nGu— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 5, 2018
Somerset mall at the moment. pic.twitter.com/C12j8unyap— golden nugget (@Strohry_Laury) August 5, 2018
Somerset West mall roof drops 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/N1XRWLDtcm— Minenhle Lupahla (@MinenhleLupahla) August 5, 2018
A part of the roof in Somerset Mall has collapsed.— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) August 5, 2018
From what we know so far only one major injury and 4 minor injuries have been reported. This is a developing story. #RoofCollapse @EMERGCONTROL pic.twitter.com/HDc6ATvedJ