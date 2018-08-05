South Africa

Roof collapse at Somerset Mall leaves one person injured

05 August 2018 - 15:28 By Timeslive
Shoppers and staff were evacuated from Somerset Mall following the collapse on August 5, 2018.
Shoppers and staff were evacuated from Somerset Mall following the collapse on August 5, 2018.
Image: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

One person was injured when a part of the roof of the Somerset Mall in Somerset West in the Western Cape collapsed on Sunday morning.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesman Theo Layne said the department had responded to a call from the mall at 12:15pm and found that one portion of the roof had collapsed.

“One person sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined‚” Layne said.

Layne said the department's fire safety officer would work with the police to establish the cause of the collapse.

Shoppers and staff were evacuated from one of the mall's entrances following the collapse.

Mall management was not immediately available for comment.

MORE:

WATCH | Gang of robbers go 'window shopping' with hammer in Centurion

A gang of robbers took window shopping to another level when they smashed their way into the front of a jewellery store and stuffed bags with loot in ...
News
3 days ago

‘Passed out’ armed cop at Durban mall has top brass wide awake

Acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is keenly following a probe into the conduct of one of his officers who was found ...
News
6 days ago

Grieving granny tells of sorrow as her house collapses‚ killing her daughter and grandchild

In the pitch dark – moments after the deafening sound of cracking pine trusses and shattering roof tiles roused her – grandmother Pinky Chili clawed ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. KZN family massacre leaves four dead South Africa
  2. Strike by taxi operators may affect Cape Town's MyCiTi bus service‚ city warns South Africa
  3. Roof collapse at Somerset Mall leaves one person injured South Africa
  4. California wildfires claim seventh victim, still spreading World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X