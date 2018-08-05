Roof collapse at Somerset Mall leaves one person injured

One person was injured when a part of the roof of the Somerset Mall in Somerset West in the Western Cape collapsed on Sunday morning.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesman Theo Layne said the department had responded to a call from the mall at 12:15pm and found that one portion of the roof had collapsed.

“One person sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined‚” Layne said.

Layne said the department's fire safety officer would work with the police to establish the cause of the collapse.

Shoppers and staff were evacuated from one of the mall's entrances following the collapse.

Mall management was not immediately available for comment.