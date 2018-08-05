Police in North West have recovered a very rare male African pangolin that was allegedly stolen from the Rampampa Mountains‚ just outside Mabeeskraal in Mogwase.

The pangolin is a scaly ant-eating mammal which is one of the most trafficked animals in the world.

The reason is that its meat is considered a delicacy in some parts of Asia and its scales are used in traditional medicine to treat some ailments.

Police said the pangolin was allegedly stolen and brought to Rustenburg on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off from members of the community‚ the animal was found in the possession of two suspects at the Rustenburg taxi rank.

The suspects had the animal inside a plastic bag and were about to leave with it in a taxi when members of the Phokeng Stock Theft Unit pounced on them.