At the age of 87‚ Thamsanqa Makhumese has to walk three kilometres every time he needs to fetch water. “You can imagine an old man like me‚ walking over three kilometres every day to fetch water at the nearest water tank‚” said the resident of Smiling Valley‚ Nxaruni‚ East London.

Established in 1992‚ the settlement still has no electricity. People use pit latrines. There are no tarred roads. Residents walk many kilometres before they can catch transport to the city. The nearest clinic is miles away in Nontyatyambo‚ Mdantsane.

Resident Wineka Peti says children leave at 6:30am to walk to school in Mdantsane.

“We have been crying out for scholar transport. Nothing has been done about it‚” said Peti. There are nine communal taps‚ but the water ran out in May. The municipality then installed tanks. “Even the water tanks have run dry now. It’s been two weeks.”