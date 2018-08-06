South Africa

Cash-in-transit robbers strike in KZN

06 August 2018 - 15:01 By Jeff Wicks
The gang reportedly fled the scene with two boxes of money.
Image: Masi Losi

Police are on the hunt for gunmen alleged to have robbed an armoured cash truck in Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Sources with knowledge of the incident told TimesLIVE that guards had been stopped at a Boxer store in Vryheid when they were accosted by gunmen.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo had not responded to questions at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story.

