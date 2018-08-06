Lobby group The Durban Anti-Cell Mast Alliance (Dacma) has launched a court application in the Durban High Court seeking a review of what it says was a “secret deal” between cellphone company MTN and the eThekwini Municipality which resulted in a proliferation of cell masts across the city.

The lobby group was created last year. It alleges that that the deal was struck in April 2016 - and it absolved MTN from following regulatory processes when they put in the infrastructure.

In the court papers‚ the applicants ask for an urgent review of the agreement.

They accuse MTN and the eThekwini Metro of disregarding by-laws and town planning schemes‚ and contravening national legislation and the Constitution.

Dacma spokesperson Niki Moore said the court action followed “two years of public outrage against these illegal cell towers”.

“Despite numerous newspaper reports‚ community activism‚ council questions‚ applications via PAIA‚ legal correspondence and public meetings‚ neither eThekwini municipality nor MTN have done anything to explain how this situation came about‚ or whether they intend to rectify it.

“This infrastructure roll-out was completely unprocedural and secret‚ with the result that MTN put up cell masts‚ hundreds of them‚ next to creches‚ schools‚ old age homes‚ on people’s pavements‚ in play parks‚ right outside their homes – with absolutely no consultation‚ no site planning‚ no permissions‚ no scoping‚ no public process. Anyone who complained was threatened and intimidated.”

Moore said: “The research we have done has shown that this roll-out was completely unnecessary‚ as none of these masts increased cellular connectivity in areas where it was actually required."